Telangana Gets Zero Funds In Budget Despite Electing Eight MPs Each From Congress, BJP: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Opposition BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday alleged that Telangana got zero funds in the Union Budget despite the state electing eight MPs each from BJP and Congress. In a post on social media platform 'X', she asked is it Budget or 'Budget Neglect'.

"8 BJP MPs + 8 Congress MPs = ₹0 for Telangana," said Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS drew blank in the Lok Sabha polls as BJP and Congress won eight each of the total 17 seats in the state, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.