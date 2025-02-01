ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Gets Zero Funds In Budget Despite Electing Eight MPs Each From Congress, BJP: Kavitha

K Kavitha in a post on 'X' alleged that Telangana got zero funds in the Union Budget despite the state electing eight MPs.

Telangana Gets Zero Funds In Budget Despite Electing Eight MPs Each From Congress, BJP: Kavitha
File photo of BRS MLC K Kavitha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

Hyderabad: Opposition BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday alleged that Telangana got zero funds in the Union Budget despite the state electing eight MPs each from BJP and Congress. In a post on social media platform 'X', she asked is it Budget or 'Budget Neglect'.

"8 BJP MPs + 8 Congress MPs = ₹0 for Telangana," said Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS drew blank in the Lok Sabha polls as BJP and Congress won eight each of the total 17 seats in the state, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Hyderabad: Opposition BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday alleged that Telangana got zero funds in the Union Budget despite the state electing eight MPs each from BJP and Congress. In a post on social media platform 'X', she asked is it Budget or 'Budget Neglect'.

"8 BJP MPs + 8 Congress MPs = ₹0 for Telangana," said Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS drew blank in the Lok Sabha polls as BJP and Congress won eight each of the total 17 seats in the state, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION BUDGETTELANGANA ZERO FUNDSCONGRESSK KAVITHAUNION BUDGET 2025 26

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.