Telangana Youth Working With Russian Military as Support Staff Returns Home

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Representational Image (AP)

Hyderabad: Mohammed Sufiyan, a Telangana native who ended up working as a support staff for the Russian army after being duped by an employment agent, returned home on September 14.

The return of 22-year-old Sufiyan, who belongs to Narayanpet district, ends the agonising wait of his family members who were worried about his safety as he was helping the Russian military in its war with Ukraine. Sufiyan said he was promised a security-related job and not told about having to help the troops in the war.

He was told that he would have to undergo training for three months after which his salary would increase. Sufiyan, who had left India in November last year, has been working for the Russian military as a support staff. Speaking to PTI in July this year, Sufiyan's brother Salman hoped for his brother's early return home following PM Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.

Russia had agreed to India's demand to ensure early release of Indian nationals working with the Russian military as support staff after PM Modi "very strongly" raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin during his visit.

