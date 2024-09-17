No Motorable Road In Remote Telangana Village: Women In Labour Pain Carried To Hospital On Bamboo Stretcher

Cherla (Telangana): Two pregnant women, already in labour pain, had to undergo further ordeal when they were left with no option but to depend on a perilous ride on a bamboo stretcher from their remote home to the hospital in Cherla block of Bhadrahari Kothagudem district of Telangana. Blame it on the alleged apathy of authorities to create adequate road infrastructure. The lack of motorable roads came in the way of their smooth transportation to the hospital during the critical hour.

The women of Bhattigudem village had to be carried for six kilometres on the muddy terrain, as there exists no connecting road to Tippapuram from where they were taken to the Satyanarayanapuram PHC in an auto.

Divyanayana, a paramedic at the PHC, provided initial treatment to Subbamma, who was then referred to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for further care. Both women are stated to be stable.

He further said pregnant women had been advised to come to the hospital early and assured that all facilities would be provided in the birth waiting rooms, but their family members did not take the advice seriously.

Of the six kilometres, only one kilometre has been completed leaving villagers at the mercy of luck for any emergency. The absence of basic amenities created much difficulty for the villagers to commute to their workplaces or administrative units.