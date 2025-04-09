Telangana Woman Loses Foetus Despite Visiting Two Govt Hospitals; Family Cries 'Medical Negligence'

Atmakur: A case of alleged medical negligence has come to light in the Wanaparthy district of Telangana, where a pregnant woman lost her baby despite visiting two government hospitals after experiencing severe labour pains. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Srinivasulu has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Family members blamed the authority for the shocking incident.

According to reports, Anita, a resident of Chandragadh village in Amarachinta mandal of the district, was rushed to the Amarachinta Primary Health Centre (PHC) around midnight on Monday after she went into labour. However, due to the absence of doctors and complications arising from the foetus turning sideways in the womb, her condition turned critical.

With no immediate care available, the medical staff referred her to the Atmakur Community Health Centre (CHC), where, following an examination, the staff reportedly informed the family that the foetus had hardly any chance of survival and advised them to shift her to the district hospital. Fearing a delay, the family opted to admit Anita to a local private hospital.

Tragically, by the time she reached the private facility, the foetus had already died, leading to the exacerbation of Anita's health condition. The attending doctor had to perform an emergency surgery to remove the dead fetus. However, as complications arose during the procedure, parts of the foetus had to be surgically removed in sections.

The incident came to light after graphic images from the procedure went viral. Following this, sub-inspector Narender visited the private hospital to gather details from Anita's family and the hospital staff. Srinivasulu also inspected the private facility and confirmed that a detailed report is being prepared for submission to higher authorities.