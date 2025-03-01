ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: One Week Into Tragedy, No Trace Of Trapped Workers; Rescue Ops Continue

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): A week after eight workers were trapped under the collapsed roof of the SLBC tunnel near Domalapenta in Amrabad Mandal in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, rescue teams are cutting down a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to make way to reach the stranded persons, officials said on Saturday.

Teams comprising personnel from NDRF, the Army, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners and other agencies are working continuously, Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said

"The rescue operation is going on... (Saturday) morning a team went inside (the tunnel)... The process of dewatering and removing debris is also going on simultaneously", the SP said.

The parts of TBM are also being cut to clear the path ahead, he added.

"Whatever obstacles are coming in between (to reach the spot where they can search for trapped persons), we have to remove them." According to an official, the damaged part of the conveyor belt in the tunnel was expected to be repaired on Saturday.

Ground Penetrating Radar To Identify Potential Traces

Meanwhile, scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) used Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and detected some "anomalies" inside the tunnel. However, it is unclear what these anomalies represent, given the challenging conditions inside the tunnel, including mud and saturated water bodies, official sources said.