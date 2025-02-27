ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Hopes Grim As Rescue Efforts Continue For 8 Trapped Workers On Day 6

Nagarkurnool: Efforts to rescue the eight workers trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district continued on the sixth day on the sixth day on Thursday.

The rescue teams have begun cutting the part of the Tunnel Boring Machine and other obstacles that are preventing them from going to the spot where they can search for the trapped individuals.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said the damaged part of the conveyor belt in the tunnel is expected to be repaired during the day to facilitate the transportation of debris.

“Yes, it's already (gas cutting machines went inside). (even during) Nights they did some cutting. Yes, it has already started last night,” the official said when asked if the gas cutters started working.

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the TBM that is struck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams would make another serious effort to rescue the missing eight persons without compromising their own safety.

Replying to a query, the SP said he could not answer if the trapped individuals would be located today. According to sources some of the workers engaged in the tunnel work have started leaving the place out of fear.

A senior government official said 800 people are working on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project out of which 300 are locals while the rest are from states like Jharkhand, Odisha and UP. On the media reports that labourers are panicked after the accident and planning to leave, the official said the initial apprehension will be there among the workers.