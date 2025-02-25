ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: No Significant Progress As Rescue Ops Enter Day 4; Experts From GSI, NGRI Roped In

Nagarkurnool: Efforts to rescue the eight workers trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool collapsed on Saturday entered the fourth day on Tuesday.

To suggest the way forward regarding the rescue, the Telangana state government has roped in experts from the Geological Survey of India and the National Geographical Research Institute besides an Australian part of L&T who has vast experience in tunnels.

Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and other agencies continued their efforts on Tuesday even as hopes of finding survivors receding fast. More than 72 hours after a portion of the tunnel collapsed, the fate of eight men, including two engineers and two machine operators, was unknown. The rescue teams had to navigate through thick muck, tangled iron rods, and cement blocks to reach the accident spot in the tunnel to extricate the persons from the partially collapsed tunnel.

Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh on Tuesday said before taking any step forward stability of the tunnel has been taken into consideration even as dewatering is going on.

“As of now we are not able to communicate with them (trapped). We are taking the advice of the Geological survey of India and some other people. As of now we are dewatering and going forward. But for the last 40 or 50 meters we are not able to go. As of now we are taking the advice of GSI and NGRI. L& T experts have also come here,” the collector said.