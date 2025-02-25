ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: No Significant Progress As Rescue Ops Enter Day 4; Experts From GSI, NGRI Roped In

No significant progress has been made in rescue operations to extract individuals from partially collapsed tunnel at Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nagarkurnool.

Rescue operations underway after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. Eight workers are feared trapped.
Rescue operations underway after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. Eight workers are feared trapped. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Nagarkurnool: Efforts to rescue the eight workers trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool collapsed on Saturday entered the fourth day on Tuesday.

To suggest the way forward regarding the rescue, the Telangana state government has roped in experts from the Geological Survey of India and the National Geographical Research Institute besides an Australian part of L&T who has vast experience in tunnels.

Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and other agencies continued their efforts on Tuesday even as hopes of finding survivors receding fast. More than 72 hours after a portion of the tunnel collapsed, the fate of eight men, including two engineers and two machine operators, was unknown. The rescue teams had to navigate through thick muck, tangled iron rods, and cement blocks to reach the accident spot in the tunnel to extricate the persons from the partially collapsed tunnel.

Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh on Tuesday said before taking any step forward stability of the tunnel has been taken into consideration even as dewatering is going on.

“As of now we are not able to communicate with them (trapped). We are taking the advice of the Geological survey of India and some other people. As of now we are dewatering and going forward. But for the last 40 or 50 meters we are not able to go. As of now we are taking the advice of GSI and NGRI. L& T experts have also come here,” the collector said.

He said the teams were able to reach the last fifty meters where the eight persons were trapped, due to accumulation of muck and debris. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are expected at the accident spot today to oversee the rescue operations and make some crucial decisions, sources said.

A team of 584 skilled personnel of Army, Navy, Singareni Collieries and other agencies along with central and state disaster response teams, have conducted tunnel inspections seven times, official sources said adding gas cutters to cut the metal rod are continuously working.

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said the chances of their survival are "very remote," and rescuing the trapped individuals would take at least three to four days, as the accident site is filled with muck and debris, making it a daunting task for the rescuers.

He also mentioned that a team of rat miners, who had rescued the construction workers trapped in the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023, has joined the rescue teams to extricate the men. (With inputs from agencies).

Nagarkurnool: Efforts to rescue the eight workers trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool collapsed on Saturday entered the fourth day on Tuesday.

To suggest the way forward regarding the rescue, the Telangana state government has roped in experts from the Geological Survey of India and the National Geographical Research Institute besides an Australian part of L&T who has vast experience in tunnels.

Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and other agencies continued their efforts on Tuesday even as hopes of finding survivors receding fast. More than 72 hours after a portion of the tunnel collapsed, the fate of eight men, including two engineers and two machine operators, was unknown. The rescue teams had to navigate through thick muck, tangled iron rods, and cement blocks to reach the accident spot in the tunnel to extricate the persons from the partially collapsed tunnel.

Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh on Tuesday said before taking any step forward stability of the tunnel has been taken into consideration even as dewatering is going on.

“As of now we are not able to communicate with them (trapped). We are taking the advice of the Geological survey of India and some other people. As of now we are dewatering and going forward. But for the last 40 or 50 meters we are not able to go. As of now we are taking the advice of GSI and NGRI. L& T experts have also come here,” the collector said.

He said the teams were able to reach the last fifty meters where the eight persons were trapped, due to accumulation of muck and debris. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are expected at the accident spot today to oversee the rescue operations and make some crucial decisions, sources said.

A team of 584 skilled personnel of Army, Navy, Singareni Collieries and other agencies along with central and state disaster response teams, have conducted tunnel inspections seven times, official sources said adding gas cutters to cut the metal rod are continuously working.

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said the chances of their survival are "very remote," and rescuing the trapped individuals would take at least three to four days, as the accident site is filled with muck and debris, making it a daunting task for the rescuers.

He also mentioned that a team of rat miners, who had rescued the construction workers trapped in the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023, has joined the rescue teams to extricate the men. (With inputs from agencies).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANA TUNNEL COLLAPSENAGARKURNOOL DISTRICTTELANGANAEXPERTS FROM GSI NGRI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.