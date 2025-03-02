ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Tunnel Collapse| Day 9 Of Rescue: Silt Removal, Dewatering Going On; CM To Visit Site

Hyderabad: The rescue operation for the eight trapped workers in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel roof collapse entered its ninth day on Sunday.

Eight persons, including engineers and labourers, have been trapped under the collapsed roof of the SLBC tunnel since February 22, and the rescue operations are on in full swing to pull them out to safety.

Efforts to remove silt at locations where the trapped persons were detected inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here have been intensified with an increased deployment of personnel and equipment. The damaged conveyor belt, which was impacted by the collapse, is expected to be repaired by Monday, an official said on Sunday.

Once restored, it will allow for easier removal of muck and debris from the tunnel. "The number of personnel and equipment at the identified locations is being increased," he said adding the process of silt removal and dewatering is ongoing continuously. A significant breakthrough in the rescue operation occurred on Saturday when the whereabouts of four of the eight people trapped inside were located.

The trapped persons have been identified as Manoj Kumar (UP), Sri Niwas (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) used Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and detected some "anomalies" inside the tunnel, providing a crucial lead in the operation.