Telangana Tourists Stranded After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Appeal To Government For Safe Return

At least 80 tourists from the southern state who are part of a group also grapple with fear following the deadly incident.

Telangana Tourists Stranded After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Appeal To Government For Safe Return
Telangana Tourists Stranded After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Appeal To Government For Safe Return (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 23, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST

Srinagar: A day after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, at Baisaran meadow on Tuesday, leaves tourists from Telangana in distress as they are stranded in the Union Territory amid the shutdown call by trade bodies and political parties, as well as heightened security measures across the region.

At least 80 tourists from the southern state, both young and old, who are part of a large group, are also grappling with fear following the deadly incident.

They left their home state early Tuesday and arrived in Jammu by 10:30 am. From there, they travelled towards Srinagar and finally reached the capital city at 3:00 pm. “After checking into their hotel, the news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam came. We were devastated by the news, which also disrupted our plans. Then the shutdown call in the region left us stranded,” said a group member.

They were planning to visit Pahalgam today and return to their hometowns by April 26, but the security situation has left them anxious and uncertain.

“Due to the current unrest, we are feeling increasingly uneasy. We want to stay safe and return home as soon as possible,” he said.

The group, which includes tourists from Medak, Hyderabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, and Nalgonda districts, have appealed to the Telangana government for urgent help and to facilitate their return home.

