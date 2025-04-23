ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Tourists Stranded After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Appeal To Government For Safe Return

Srinagar: A day after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, at Baisaran meadow on Tuesday, leaves tourists from Telangana in distress as they are stranded in the Union Territory amid the shutdown call by trade bodies and political parties, as well as heightened security measures across the region.

At least 80 tourists from the southern state, both young and old, who are part of a large group, are also grappling with fear following the deadly incident.

They left their home state early Tuesday and arrived in Jammu by 10:30 am. From there, they travelled towards Srinagar and finally reached the capital city at 3:00 pm. “After checking into their hotel, the news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam came. We were devastated by the news, which also disrupted our plans. Then the shutdown call in the region left us stranded,” said a group member.