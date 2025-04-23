ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana To Host Bharat Summit To Redefine State Leadership By Prioritizing People And Progress Over Politics

Hyderabad: Telangana will host Bharat Summit on April 25 and 26 here to redefine state leadership by prioritizing people and progress over politics.

While global tensions and economic challenges strain boundaries, Telangana is fostering people-to-people ties to reduce differences between states and nations. By convening 350 delegates from over 95 countries, including policymakers, academics, and diaspora leaders, the summit advocates for cross-border learning of best practices.

The bold initiative reflects the state’s vision of a world where cooperation transcends borders, setting a precedent for subnational entities to contribute to global peace and prosperity. While many Indian states and countries worldwide face economic slowdowns and struggle to provide welfare to marginalized communities, Telangana stands out as a beacon of balanced governance.

The Bharat Summit will highlight Telangana’s ability to harmonize development and welfare through best practices. Hosting 350 delegates from over 95 countries, the summit showcases Telangana’s growth initiatives while fostering political understanding with global stakeholders. By engaging 160 political office bearers and 25 think tanks, the state is building a new architecture for international cooperation rooted in democracy and justice.

Telangana’s proactive approach—addressing polarization, climate justice, and social equity—demonstrates how states can lead on global challenges, offering a blueprint for others to follow in turbulent times. In an era of rising global challenges—economic slowdowns, social inequalities, and climate crises—the world desperately needs politics and administration rooted in vision and cooperation. Telangana, a young Indian state, is stepping up to answer this call through the Bharat Summit.

By hosting 350 delegates from over 95 countries, including 40 senior leaders and 25 global think tanks, Telangana is pioneering subnational diplomacy to foster dialogue on pluralism, diversity, and climate justice.

Key Points



Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will address the summit on April 25 and 26.

Plenaries and closed door deliberations on both the days

State-led Diplomacy: Telangana’s Bharat Summit redefines the role of states in global affairs, complementing India’s legacy in international leadership.