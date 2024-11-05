ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana To Becomes Model For Caste Census In The Country, Says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is fully committed to ensuring caste census in Telangana and in making the state a model for caste census in the country.

Addressing a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meet here, ahead of the commencement of caste survey from November 6 by the state government, he said caste census is the first process to be taken up to assess the extent and nature of discrimination.

“So, I am fully committed to ensuring not only the caste census happens in Telangana, but that Telangana becomes a model for the caste census in the country,” he said.