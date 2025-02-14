Telangana Tops Southern States in Alcohol Consumption

Hyderabad: Telangana has the highest number of alcohol consumers among the southern states, according to the official data presented by the Union Minister of State for Medical and Health, Anupriya Patel, in the Rajya Sabha.
Citing the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reports, Minister Anupriya Patel noted that while alcohol consumption has declined in both Telugu states, Telangana still leads over all the other states in the South. According to the NFHS 5 report during the 2015-16 period, about 53.8 per cent of men consumed alcohol.
The following are the key findings from the NFHS reports:
2015-16 (NFHS 4):
Andhra Pradesh: 34.9% of men consumed alcohol.
Telangana: 53.8% of men consumed alcohol.
2019-21 (NFHS 5):
Andhra Pradesh: Dropped to 31.2%.
Telangana: Dropped to 50%.
Meanwhile, the national average for male alcohol consumption had declined from 29.2% to 22.4% during the same period. While the decrease in alcohol consumption is notable, Telangana continues to register the highest percentage of alcohol consumers in South India. It highlights the need for further awareness and policy measures.
