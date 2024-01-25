Telangana: Sleuths Arrest Official With Assets Worth Rs 100 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Secretary S. Balakrishna at 3 am on Thursday following raids that revealed assets beyond the income of more than Rs.100 crores.

Balakrishna was formerly the Director of the Planning Department of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). On the other hand, he continued as Director of MAUD (Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department). There are allegations of irregularities in land permits in seven districts like Rangareddy, Medchal, Medak, Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, etc.

The sleuths of ACB on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at the house, office of Balakrishna, premises of his relatives and other relevant places which resulted in the seizure of of assets worth over Rs 100 crore.

The search operations conducted by 14 teams of the anti-graft body continued throughout the day and are likely to resume on Thursday.

About Rs 40 lakh cash, 2 kg gold, documents of movable and immovable assets, 60 expensive wrist watches, 14 mobile phones and 10 laptops have been seized so far.

The official’s bank lockers are yet to be opened and it is assumed that more skeletons would be out of the bag soon.

The ACB has identified lockers in at least four banks.The ACB officials have reportedly found cash counting machines at the residence of the official.

He had allegedly amassed wealth ever since he served in the HMDA. The continued searches are likely to unearth more assets. (With Agency inputs)