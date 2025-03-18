Telangana SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Kerala Police Join Search Ops With Special Gear As Hopes Fade

Amrabad: Hopes of finding those trapped in Telangana's partially-collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel alive are fading by the hour even as search operation is underway with intensified efforts. On Monday, Kerala Police joined the rescue teams by deploying a special search gear to aid the mission as officials struggle against difficult conditions inside the tunnel.

A major obstacle in the ongoing rescue operation is the heavy waterflow gushing through the tunnel, making it extremely difficult to locate the missing workers. Further, the debris from the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is reportedly blocking soil removal and slowing down the entire process.

A hydraulic-powered robot (for sludge removal) was also deployed at the mishap site considering the fact that the final 40-50 meters, beyond the last known point in the SLBC tunnel, is too dangerous for human entry. Representatives of the firm, along with rescue teams, carefully moved the robot to the accident site inside the tunnel to remove sludge deposits but experts are still being arranged to install and operate the equipment.

Meanwhile, the rescue personnel have intensified search between D2 (where body of one of the eight missing workers was found) and D1, a section where Jagilas (local workers) suspect that the missing might be trapped. So far, five meters of mud has been cleared from this 8-meter stretch, with another 3 meters remaining. On the other hand, the South Central Railway has deployed plasma cutters to remove the TBM debris blocking the passage. However, heavy water flow is complicating the task, making it difficult for the teams and Jagilas to identify any human remains.

There is a metal platform of the TBM between D1 and D2 which is likely obstructing search operation. If it is cut and the debris accumulated there is removed, there is a possibility of finding the whereabouts of the missing workers, an official had stated.

Amid these challenges, Nagarkurnool District Collector Badawat Santosh and SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath are constantly monitoring the ongoing search operations. Both the officials visited the site and discussed the next steps with the teams on the ground. The officials stated that all available technology is being deployed and manpower used to speed up the operation, and search will continue until all the missing workers are located.

Last week, the body of one of the trapped workers, Gurpreet Singh, recovered on March 9, reached his village Chimakalan in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. As compensation, the government officials handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Singh's wife Rajwinder Kaur.