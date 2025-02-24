Day 3 Of Telangana Tunnel Rescue: No Contact With 8 Trapped Men, Rat Miners Brought In But Chances Of Survival Bleak

Nagarkurnool: "Manoj.. Srinivas.. Sandeep.. where are you? Manoj.. can you hear me?...", the rescuers shout repeatedly, in the hope of getting a response. They receive none. Darkness, muddy water and scattered iron bars make the place even more grim. On the other side are eight people trapped for over 48 hours now after part of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool collapsed on Saturday (Feb 22) morning.

Those trapped have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Srinivas from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh (Jammu and Kashmir), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) and Sandeep Sahu, Jaktajas, Santosh Sahu and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand. For now, officials say the chances of their survival seem "very remote" though every effort is being made to reach them.

The eight include two Indian engineers from the US tunnelling company The Robbins Company, while the rest are employees of JP Associates.

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who is monitoring the rescue operation, said on Monday that they have called in a team of rat miners, who had rescued the construction workers trapped in the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand in 2023, to extricate those trapped in the SLBC tunnel.

Day 3 Of Telangana Tunnel Rescue (ANI)

The Minister stated that rescuing the trapped individuals would take at least three to four days, as the accident site is filled with muck and debris, making it a daunting task for the rescuers.

"To be honest, the chances of their survival are very, very, very, very remote. Because, I myself went up to the end, almost just 50 meters short (of the mishap site). When we took photographs, the end (of the tunnel) was visible. And out of the 9 meter diameter (of the tunnel)--almost 30 feet, out of that 30 feet, mud has piled up to 25 feet", he said.

Visuals inside the tunnel (ETV Bharat)

Boring Machine Flushed 200 Metres Away

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which weighs a few hundred tons, got almost flushed away by about 200 meters after the collapse and due to the gushing water.

"Assuming they (the trapped persons) are in the lower part of the TBM machine, assuming even if it is intact on the top, where is the air (oxygen)? Underneath, how the oxygen will go," the minister asked, though oxygen is being continuously pumped in and water pumped out of the tunnel.

Photo of the Tunnel part of which collapsed on Feb 22. (ANI)

"For removing all the debris and all that, despite all types of efforts, all types of organizations (working), it takes, I think it takes not less than 3-4 days (to extricate the people)," Rao, who had overseen the operation along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, said.

Despite relentless efforts by the Indian Army, NDRF, and other agencies since Sunday morning, no breakthrough has been achieved so far in the rescue operations. The rescue teams have been assessing the situation inside the tunnel using drones and scanners. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke to the ministers and senior officials monitoring the rescue operations several times on Sunday.

Telangana Tunnel rescue operation (ETV Bharat)

Hopes fade with each passing hour

It has become extremely difficult to rescue the victims from the accident that took place in the tunnel at the 14th kilometre from the Srisailam reservoir. On Sunday, a rescue team who had almost reached the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) were stuck in mud and had to turn back. They screamed from a distance and tried for a long time to get a response from the victims but got none.

Removing obstacles one by one

Eyewitnesses say that mud and water have been flowing back three kilometres from the area where the incident took place. The water is being pumped out and into the Srisailam reservoir using heavy motors. Five high-capacity pumps are being used for the same.

A pump was made available at 13.5 kilometres on Sunday afternoon. Cutters were brought in to remove the collapsed iron railings and rods. A huge generator was also brought in and high-intensity lights were installed in the tunnel.

Photo of the tunnel part of which collapsed on Feb 22. (ANI)

Lack of phone signal hampers rescue op

Due to the dense Nallamala forest nearby, no mobile phone signals are available in the area which makes communication between rescue teams a challenge. Authorities have now installed special antennas with high-frequency equipment to boost the signal.

However, the signals are limited till the middle of the tunnel. The NDRF has set up a camp specifically for the communication system as the existing wires and equipment of the electrical and communication systems in the tunnel were damaged during the incident.

The rescue teams

As many as 130 people from NDRF, 120 from SDRF, 24 from the Army, 24 from Singareni Rescue Team, and 24 from Hydra are involved in the rescue operations. The Central Government has also sent Navy members to the SLBC area in three helicopters from Visakhapatnam. The force initially surveyed the incident site from helicopters on Sunday. The Singareni Disaster Management Team, which is knowledgeable about rescue operations in underground mines, also arrived with various equipment.

Telangana Tunnel rescue operation (ETV Bharat)

Army deploys Engineer Task Force

The Indian Army has deployed its Bison Division Engineer Task Force (ETF) from Secunderabad in the rescue operation. The Task Force is working tirelessly with high-capacity pumping sets, pipes, JCBs, and bulldozers, in coordination with NDRF, SDRF, and tunnel construction contractors.

Singareni Rescue Team General Manager Srinivas Reddy told ETV Bharat on Sunday that it may take at least two more days to bring out those trapped in the tunnel.

"20 members who came from Singareni were divided into three teams and engaged in rescue operations. On Saturday night, I went inside along with my officer. Since there was water and mud, we climbed the belt using a ladder and went inside. The pipes were scattered there. We also prepared small boats so that people could go with the equipment. The damage is severe. We cannot say anything right now,’ Reddy said.

Army soldiers during rescue operation (ETV Bharat)

Sukhendu, NDRF Deputy Commandant said his team went inside at 10 pm on Saturday to assess the situation and returned at 2 am. "We went up to the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). The tunnel has been filled with mud for 500 meters. We believe there are victims beyond that. We shouted and called their names but there was no response. There is water for 2 km before the accident site. There is a lot of water and mud and the TBM has also been destroyed. It has become very difficult to go inside. After pumping water from the tunnel, the mud has to be removed with the help of machines," he said.

Workers recall incident

Recalling the incident, Velmalai, a resident of Chennai who is among the 450 labourers employed in the tunnel project, said mud, water and soil suddenly fell from the roof. "We fell and were injured by the nearby pipes and iron rods. We thought our lives were over but somehow managed to rush to safety," he said.

Chamel Singh, who works as a fabricator, said a huge amount of mud suddenly fell on the construction site. "It also fell into our eyes and many of us were injured by the falling pipes and other equipment. I managed to rush outside and save my life," he said.