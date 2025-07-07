ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Sigachi Plant Blast: Victims' Families Await DNA Results Amid Ongoing Search

Sangareddy: The death toll in the Sigachi Industries explosion at Pashamilaram in Patancheru mandal has climbed to 42 on Sunday, following the death of a critically injured worker, Jitender, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was undergoing treatment at Dhruva Hospital. Rescue and recovery efforts continue, with 70 blood samples already collected for DNA testing and dispatched to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for DNA analysis.

Authorities have also identified one more victim based on DNA analysis of body parts recovered from the blast site. However, officials have not yet disclosed the individual's identity.

Officials maintain that eight workers are still missing. Their families remain camped at the relief centre, anxiously waiting for updates and urging authorities to expedite debris removal in the hopes of locating their loved ones.

Sangareddy District Collector P Pravinya visited the morgue at the district government hospital, interacted with the victims' families, and updated them on the progress of the DNA identification process.

Officials said they will continue the operation till they find all the remains. According to officials, out of 143 people who were in the factory premises at the time of the blast, 61 came out safely.