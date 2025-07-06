ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Sigachi Plant Blast: Death Toll Rises To 41; Nine Workers Still Missing

Family members at the site after a blast in a reactor unit at Sigachi Industries Private Limited in the Pashamylaram industrial area of Medak district, Telangana, on Monday, June 30, 2025. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The death toll in the fire and explosion at Sigachi Industries Ltd's manufacturing unit in Pashamylaram near Hyderabad rose to 41 on Sunday. One of the injured workers, Jitender, succumbed at Dhruva Hospital in Patancheru. Another injured had succumbed at the same hospital on Saturday. He was identified as Manmohan Singh, a native of Bihar.

Officials said nine workers are still reported missing. Rescue teams continued clearing debris.

A major explosion occurred in the manufacturing plant of Sigachi Industries at Pashamylaram, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy district on June 30.

The plant manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose powder, which is used in tablets and capsules as a binding agent. The accident also left 33 workers injured, of whom 12 have been discharged. The remaining are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Rescue teams found 30 pieces of human remains at the site, and they were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Hyderabad, for DNA analysis.

According to officials at Patancheru Government Hospital, of the 24 DNA samples collected so far, 22 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

The deceased hailed from Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities are sending the bodies in ambulances to their native places with police escort.

The police constables are accompanying each body. Personnel from Fire Services, SDRF, HYDRAA and police continued combing through the debris for human remains.