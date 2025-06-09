Telangana: 6 Youths Die By Drowning At Medigadda Barrage In Jayashankar Bhupalpally District

Mahadevpur: Six youths died by drowning while swimming at Medigadda Barrage in Telangana, and their bodies have been recovered. The tragic incident took place on Saturday at Medigadda Barrage in the Mahadevpur Mandal of the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. All of the deceased were below 20 years of age.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, a wedding took place two days ago at the house of Golugonda Mallaiah of Ambatpally in the Mahadevpur mandal. At 5.30 pm on Saturday, 8 relatives went to Medigadda Barrage from Ambatpally in an auto. One of them went into the river first to swim. As he started drowning, his brother also went into the waters, trying to save him. In this process, he also drowned. Later, four others also stepped into the river and met with the watery grave.

One after another, all the six youths went missing and drowned in the same spot. Another young man who survived the accident gave details of how it happened. Four of the victims were from Ambatpalli, while the other two were from Korlakunta village. A man, who was parking his auto near the river at the time of the incident, collapsed at the spot as his two sons went missing in the river in front of his eyes.

Medigadda Barrage In Jayashankar Bhupalpally District (ETV Bharat)

Increased water flow: The police said that potholes have formed in the upstream river basin after recent repairs to the barrage. Also, the flow in the river has increased significantly due to the rains that have been lashing the area located upstream for the past two days. The water flow was about 4,500 cusecs at the time of the accident, making it difficult to rescue the missing.

Deep-water divers and six state disaster management teams have been called in, and the bodies of six people have been recovered. Minister Sridhar Babu expressed deep shock over the incident.

The search was carried out with 36 personnel led by 50th Battalion SDRF DSP Venugopal. Along with them, Singareni Rescue, District Disaster Management Team, and Firefighters were involved in the operation. District Additional SP Naresh, Kataram DSP Rammohan, Kataram CI Nagarjuna, Mahadevpur SI K. Pawan Kumar and about 50 police personnel participated.

The help of local fishermen was also taken in recovering the bodies of the six, which were taken to Mahadevpur Government Hospital for autopsy.