Telangana: 13 People Killed in Storm and Heavy Rains due to Cyclone Remal

Gales batter Telangana under the impact of cyclone Remal. (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad : Many parts of Telangana experienced unexpected heavy rainfall and strong winds on Sunday, causing widespread disruption and damage under the impact of cyclone Remal in the Bay of Bengal. The afternoon gales uprooted trees and electric poles, damaged houses and led to accidents in which 13 people died.

The unexpected weather conditions have caused chaos across the state. The impact of Cyclone Remal has left people in distress. Of the 13 deceased people, seven of them died in separate incidents in Nagarkurnool district alone. Four people, including father and daughter, died due to the collapse of the shed, two died due to lightning and a driver. Four died in capital Hyderabad and two in Medak in separate accidents.

Tree Falls on Car: A tree fell on a car and an auto on Canara Bank Road in the Vanasthalipuram Ganesh Temple area of Hyderabad. In many districts, traffic was disrupted at many places. The power supply was not there for hours. Houses were rattled. Heavy rain lashed Nagarkurnool district. Windstorms prevailed in many parts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. It has rained in Ghanpur, Ibrahimpet and Gurrampodu mandal centers of Nalgonda district.

In Hyderabad, strong winds caused damage to roads, houses, and vehicles. Many hoardings and structures on multiple floors were also affected. Additionally, heavy rain accompanied the winds, causing further problems. The affected areas included Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Shamirpet, Keesara, Ghatkesar, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serilingampally, and the IT corridor. The severe weather led to traffic disruptions and difficulties for the residents.

Nagarkurnool District: An under construction tin shed collapsed in the agricultural fields in the outskirts of Tadooru in Nagarkurnool district, near Indrakal Road. Farmer Mallesh (38), his daughter Anusha (12) and two labourers Chennamma and Ramudu died. The farmer's wife Parvathamma, son Raju and two others sustained serious injuries and they were rushed to a hospital.

In another incident near Mantati Gate in Nagarkurnool, a stone from a tin shed fell on Venugopal (38), who died on the spot. Venugopal from Neelapalli, Bashirabad mandal, Vikarabad district, was a car driver. While returning from a trip to Srisailam, a stone from a tin shed near Mantati Gate struck his car windshield, fatally injuring him. He died on the way to the hospital. Additionally, Laxman (12) from Telkapally and Kummari Venkataiah (54) from Marepalli, Timmajipeta mandal, died in separate lightning strike incidents.

Four Dead in Hyderabad: Due to strong winds, a large tree fell on Nagireddy and Dhanunjay when they were going from Keesara towards Shamirpet on a two-wheeler. They belong to Bommalaramaram village, Yadadri district. Nagireddy Rami Reddy aged 56 lost his life at the scene, and Dhanunjay aged 44 sustained serious injuries and passed away during treatment at a nearby private hospital.

In Sai Nagar, Hafeezpet, a tin shed collapsed on the third floor of a house, causing bricks to fall on a child named Samad aged 3 and Rashid aged 45 as they were passing by. The child passed away on the spot, and Rashid later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Poultry Farm Wall Collapses: Gang Gaurishankar (30) from Ghanpur village, Medak district, and his sister-in-law Bhagamma (50) from Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, visited relatives in Ksheerasagar in Siddipet district, on Saturday. The following day, they went to the field of their relative Vibhuti Srinivas. They sought shelter near the wall of Irukula Ramulu's poultry farm during a thunderstorm, and the wall collapsed due to strong winds, resulting in the immediate deaths of Gaurishankar and Bhagamma.

High Temperatures: On the other hand, the temperature touched the 46.5-degree mark in some parts in the state on Sunday. About 46.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Jain in Dharmapuri mandal of Jagityala district, 46.1 degrees in Buddepalli mandal and 45.8 in Bellampalli district. Also, Peddapalli district recorded 45.8 degrees, Korutla mandal 45.6, Dharmapuri mandal 45.6 and Bhimpur mandal 45.2. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be dry weather in the state on Monday and Tuesday.