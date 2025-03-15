ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Sees Sharp Decline In 'Digital Arrests', Other Cybercrimes

Hyderabad: The sustained efforts of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau to curb cyber crimes are yielding positive results. Over the past three months, various types of cyber frauds have seen a significant decline, particularly scams involving 'digital arrests', a form of cyber fraud where victims are intimidated into transferring large sums of money.

While the police are relieved by the dip, they remain cautious, anticipating that cybercriminals may devise new methods of fraud. Cybercrimes have been on the rise across the country, with Telangana alone registering 1.14 lakh complaints last year, amounting to financial losses of Rs 1,866 crore. Among these, 'digital arrests' accounted for the highest number of frauds, targeting top industrialists and senior officials.

In response to the alarming surge in cyber frauds, the Union Home Ministry took proactive steps, issuing public alerts on mobile phones to warn citizens about 'digital arrests.' Additionally, under the leadership of the Cyber Security Bureau director Shikha Goel, an extensive awareness campaign was launched across Telangana, under which 20,677 awareness programs were conducted, 186 cyber criminals were arrested, 14,885 SIM cards were blocked, and 9,811 mobile phones were frozen.