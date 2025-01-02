ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Ranks Third In Schools Without Students: A Grim Reality Revealed In UDISE Report

Students are taking notes while the teacher is teaching at a government school in Telangana. ( File photo: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Telangana has earned dubious distinction, ranking third in the country for the number of schools without a single student. According to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2023-24 report, 2,097 government and private schools in the state operate with zero student enrollment, followed by West Bengal (3,254) and Rajasthan (2,187).

The report, released by the Union Education Ministry, paints a concerning picture of the education landscape in Telangana and across the country. With a total of 12,954 "zero-student schools" nationwide, Telangana accounts for a significant share, highlighting inefficiencies and underutilisation in its education system.

The Numbers Speak

Zero-student schools: Telangana has 2,097, up from 1,672 in 2022-23.

Single-teacher schools: Ranked ninth nationwide, Telangana has 5,895 such schools, with 88,429 students currently enrolled.

Schools with fewer than 10 students: 11.6% of schools fall into this category, far above the national average of 4.6%.

Statewide Snapshot

Total schools: 42,901 government, aided and private schools, averaging 170 students and eight teachers per school.

Class one enrollment: Of the 6.06 lakh students admitted, only 1.97 lakh joined government schools, while 4.01 lakh came from preschool backgrounds like LKG and UKG.

Special needs infrastructure: Telangana has only 3,072 toilets for children with special needs, a meagre 7.2% compared to the national average of 17.5%.

Impact of Zero-Student Schools

The existence of schools without students doesn’t mean teachers are idle. Nearly, 2,000 teachers from these schools have been deputed to nearby institutions. However, this reflects systemic challenges in resource allocation and policy implementation.