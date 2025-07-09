Telangana Plant Explosion: Eight Missing Persons Likely To Be Declared Dead, Though Search On

Hyderabad: The eight people missing following the Sigachi Industries Ltd’s plant explosion will be declared dead if no clues are found, Sangareddy District Collector P Pravinya said on Wednesday.

As many as 44 people were killed in a blast and fire accident in Sigachi’s manufacturing plant at Pashamylaram in Sanga Reddy district on June 30. Fourteen people are currently under treatment at various hospitals.

The matching evidence for the remaining eight people has not yet been found. As per the information received so far, none of the DNA samples collected from the remains found at the incident site matched these individuals, and their family members have been informed accordingly. They will be considered as "missing but presumed dead,” a release quoted the collector as saying.

It further said that a report on this matter will be submitted to the state government. The Collector stated that a decision will be taken based on the directions of the state government. The families of the deceased will be informed of this through counselling, though efforts to trace them will continue.

As per the directions given by the government, the District Collector said the company was persuaded to support the victims' families, and on behalf of the Sigachi, Rs 15 lakh each was handed over to the families of the missing persons.