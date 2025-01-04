ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana: One Dead, Seven Injured In Massive Factory Explosion

Firefighters during the rescue operation at the factory site ( PTI )

Yadagirigutta (Bhuvanagiri District): One person was dead and seven others sustained serious injuries in a massive explosion at the Premier Explosives industry in Pedda Kandukur village on Thursday.

The early morning explosion caused panic among workers, prompting them to flee the site immediately. The factory management quickly sounded the emergency siren to alert employees and prevent further casualties.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Among them, M Kanakaiah, a resident of Bachanapet, sustained grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. Another worker, Prakash, who also suffered severe injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced care.

The condition of the wounded person, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, is stable, police said.