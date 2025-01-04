Telangana: One Dead, Seven Injured In Massive Factory Explosion

Yadagirigutta (Bhuvanagiri District): One person was dead and seven others sustained serious injuries in a massive explosion at the Premier Explosives industry in Pedda Kandukur village on Thursday.
The early morning explosion caused panic among workers, prompting them to flee the site immediately. The factory management quickly sounded the emergency siren to alert employees and prevent further casualties.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Among them, M Kanakaiah, a resident of Bachanapet, sustained grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment. Another worker, Prakash, who also suffered severe injuries, was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced care.
The condition of the wounded person, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, is stable, police said.
According to preliminary information, the explosion took place at the factory involved in the production of explosive materials and is suspected to be linked to magnesium.
The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained as access to the site has been restricted. Officials and experts are expected to minutely piece together evidence to determine the exact reasons behind the tragic event.
Recently one person died and five others were injured in a boiler blast in Pellakuru of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. Tirupati Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu said the blast occurred late on Wednesday night at MS Agarwal company that melts sponge iron to make iron balls.
Also Read: