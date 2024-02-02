Telangana Numero Uno in Organ Donation in Country; Receives Excellence Award for Organ Donation

Hyderabad: Telangana once again stands at the forefront of organ donation. Official sources announced that a maximum of 728 organ donations have taken place in 2023. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation has announced that Telangana is numero uno in organ donation in the country. Telangana received the Excellence Award for Organ Donation in the recent Organ Donation Congress held in Dubai.

Almost a decade of efforts has led to an increase in the number of organ donations in the state. Statistics show that a record number of organ donations have been registered in the state in 2023. In 2013, when the Jeevandan programme was launched, only 189 organ donations were taken place that year. The highest percentage of these were kidney transplants, while only three lung transplants were performed. But, Jeevandan Statistics 2024 says that in 2023, a record number of organ donations took place.

Jeevandan Reports 2024 makes it clear that 728 organ donations were done last year, out of which 287 kidney and 75 lung transplantations. Statistics show that since 2016, the number of organ donations has been gradually increasing in the state. It may be noted that 616 organ donations have taken place in 2021 and 716 in 2022. National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Notto) has also announced that Telangana is on the front line in organ donations. Recently, the state got the excellence award in the UAE Organ Donation and Transplant Congress 2024 held in Dubai.

However, despite the increase in the number of organ donations, it is sad that many people are losing their lives due to a lack of organs at the right time. In organ donations, organs like liver and kidneys are mostly done with live donors, said Jeevandan in-charge Swarnalatha. When it comes to live donations, mostly women are coming forward as organ donors.

"Telangana is in the first position since the launch of the Jeevandan programme in the state tlll date in the country. By 2022 the number of donations has crossed 200. This is a big success. We can reach the needy faster online," Dr Swarnalatha, Jeevandaan in-charge

Several reports made it clear that 80 per cent of the live donations taking place across the country are women. Swarnalatha believes that the misconceptions about organ donation still stand in the way. Representatives of Jeevandan are creating awareness that one person who dies can give life to eight others. She said that the family members of the deceased should make the right decision as with organ they can give a new lease of life to the needy.

Read more: Women Outnumber Men While Signing Up On Portal For Organ Donation