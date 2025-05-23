MLC Kavitha's Alleged Letter To Her Father KCR Sparks Speculation Over Possible BRS-BJP Alliance

Hyderabad: A letter purportedly written by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to her father and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has sparked intense speculation on social media. The letter surfaced on Thursday, several weeks after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) silver jubilee meeting was held at Elkathurthi, Hanumakonda district, Telangana.

Neither MLC Kavitha’s office nor the BRS party has made any official confirmation on this letter yet, which is being widely circulated online. Kavitha, who is currently touring the United States, is expected to return to Hyderabad on Friday. In this letter, Kavitha congratulated KCR on the successful conduct of the party's silver jubilee celebrations, and gave her feedback from the party ranks, both positive and critical.

'People Liked That You Didn’t Name Revanth'

The BRS MLC noted that many appreciated KCR’s calm and composed tone throughout the speech, and praised his silence on Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, despite the latter's constant criticism. “Many liked that you didn’t personally name and attack Revanth (Telangana CM),” she wrote. The speech’s strong take on “Operation Kagar” and the tribute to the martyrs of Pahalgam were also well received, she said citing her feedback.

'Spoke About BJP for Only Two Minutes'

Without mincing words, MLC Kavitha allegedly said that KCR’s limited remarks on the BJP led to speculation about a possible future alliance with that party. “You spoke about that party (BJP) for only two minutes. Many expected a stronger attack on the BJP. Personally, I too felt you should have spoken more. I was hurt! Maybe that’s why I am writing this letter,” she said.

The party ranks, she added, believe that in Telangana, the BJP is being viewed as a possible alternative to the Congress, which has lost trust at the grassroots level. She also expressed concern over Congress’ narrative that BRS indirectly helped BJP in the recent MLC elections.

'Concerns Over Representation and Planning'

In her feedback to KCR, MLC Kavitha listed the absence of Urdu in the speech, the silence on issues like the Waqf Bill, SC classification, and 42% BC reservation. She also highlighted internal concerns about old constituency in-charges being repeatedly given key responsibilities leading to inadequate arrangements for activists.

“There is feedback that those who want to contest as MPTC, ZPTC, and MPPs want direct allocation of B-forms by the party and not through old in-charges,” she said. She further stated that it would have been more inclusive to allow senior leaders from 2001 to speak at the event, and that the cultural program "Dhoom Dham" failed to energize the workers as expected.

'Hold a Plenary, Listen to the Cadre'

The BRS MLC urged her father to seriously consider conducting a plenary session to listen to the views of grassroots workers. “Please give guidance in the current political situation. Our leaders and workers are waiting,” she added.

On a personal note, she regretted not being able to speak more, and the disappointment of many leaders who didn’t get the chance to meet KCR. “It felt heart-warming when many people came to take pictures and shake hands with you,” she said. She ended the letter with an apology: “Sorry for writing a long letter. Thank you.”