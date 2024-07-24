ETV Bharat / bharat

'Always Available For People': Telangana MLA Tellam Venkatarao, A Qualified Surgeon, Performs Emergency Caesareans Amid Godavari Floods

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

Telangana MLA Tellam Venkatarao displayed remarkable dedication and expertise as he led the cesarean sections of two expecting mothers at Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital amidst the Godaveri floods, which have disrupted normal life in the area. Dr Venkatarao said he was always available for the people of his constituency.

Telangana MLA Tellam Venkatarao, A Qualified Surgeon, Performs Emergency Caesareans Amid Godavari Floods (ETV Bharat)

Bhadrachalam (Telangana): In a remarkable display of dedication and expertise, Telangana MLA Dr. Tellam Venkatarao, a qualified surgeon, who represents Bhadrachalam constituency stepped in to perform emergency cesarean sections on two pregnant women at Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital amidst the chaos caused by the Godavari floods, which had severely disrupted life in the region.

The floods had prompted authorities to take proactive measures, including relocating pregnant women to the hospital to ensure their safety. However, a staffing crisis emerged as four of the five necessary surgeons had been transferred, and the remaining surgeon, who also served as the hospital superintendent, was occupied with court duties, sources said.

It is learnt that on Tuesday, two pregnant women in the hospital experienced labor complications that necessitated immediate cesarean sections. With no other surgeons available and relocation not being an option due to the flood conditions, hospital authorities urgently reached out to MLA Tellam Venkata Rao. Despite being involved in flood relief operations, Dr Venkatarao promptly arrived at the hospital to perform the critical surgeries.

The MLA successfully delivered a baby boy for Bhimanaboina Swapna of Wreguballi, Dummugudem Mandal, and a baby girl for Puspali of Ambedkarnagar, Charla Mandal. Both women and their babies are reported to be in good health.

Dr. Venkatarao, who holds an MS in surgery and previously served as a surgeon at the same hospital, expressed his commitment to the well-being of the community. "I am always available for the people of the agency area," he stated, reflecting his unwavering dedication.

The successful surgeries were a collaborative effort, with support from Anesthesiologist Dr. Mallesh, Gynecologist Dr. Srinidhi, and nursing staff members Kalyani, Vijayalakshmi, Meena, Sita, and Bhavani. The community has been effusive in its praise for Dr. Venkatarao, lauding his prompt response and skilled intervention in a time of crisis.

This incident highlights not only the critical importance of accessible healthcare in emergencies but also the profound impact of dedicated professionals like Dr. Tellam Venkatarao, who go above and beyond their duties to serve their community.

TAGGED:



