'Always Available For People': Telangana MLA Tellam Venkatarao, A Qualified Surgeon, Performs Emergency Caesareans Amid Godavari Floods

Bhadrachalam (Telangana): In a remarkable display of dedication and expertise, Telangana MLA Dr. Tellam Venkatarao, a qualified surgeon, who represents Bhadrachalam constituency stepped in to perform emergency cesarean sections on two pregnant women at Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital amidst the chaos caused by the Godavari floods, which had severely disrupted life in the region.

The floods had prompted authorities to take proactive measures, including relocating pregnant women to the hospital to ensure their safety. However, a staffing crisis emerged as four of the five necessary surgeons had been transferred, and the remaining surgeon, who also served as the hospital superintendent, was occupied with court duties, sources said.

It is learnt that on Tuesday, two pregnant women in the hospital experienced labor complications that necessitated immediate cesarean sections. With no other surgeons available and relocation not being an option due to the flood conditions, hospital authorities urgently reached out to MLA Tellam Venkata Rao. Despite being involved in flood relief operations, Dr Venkatarao promptly arrived at the hospital to perform the critical surgeries.

The MLA successfully delivered a baby boy for Bhimanaboina Swapna of Wreguballi, Dummugudem Mandal, and a baby girl for Puspali of Ambedkarnagar, Charla Mandal. Both women and their babies are reported to be in good health.