Telangana Ministers Lead Strong Condemnations Over Assault On Bhadrachalam Temple Official

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Top political leaders, government officials, and employee associations across Telangana have strongly condemned the attack on Bhadrachalam Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Temple Executive Officer (EO) L. Ramadevi.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the EO was trying to stop illegal construction on temple-owned land in Purushottapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Seetha Ramaraju district.

Among those who reacted sharply against the assault were Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. “I strongly condemn this attack. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister must take immediate and special initiative to resolve the long-pending issue regarding the land of the Bhadrachalam temple,” said Surekha.

Rao, who spoke with the EO over the phone, termed the attack unacceptable and extended full support to her.

Local MLA Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao, who visited Ramadevi at the hospital, termed the incident as “unfortunate” and “serious.” He also assured them he would raise the issue with both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chief ministers.