Mobile Gender Determination Racket Busted, Main Accused At Large; Lab Technician, RMP Arrested

Chintakani: Police in Chintakani, Khammam district, have uncovered an illegal mobile gender determination racket, registering a case against three individuals involved in the operation. The main accused, who is identified as Chari, is currently absconding.

Illegal Ultrasound Scans

According to the police, Katyayani, a lab technician from Allipuram, Khammam district, along with RMP Chari from Ballepally and RMP Rachabanti Manoj from Kodumuru, ran an illegal business conducting prenatal sex determination tests.

A year ago, under Chari’s direction, the trio purchased a car equipped with an ultrasound scan machine and traveled to Yellandu, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, and surrounding tribal areas, targeting pregnant women. Women who declined to undergo the tests in the vehicle were brought to their clinics in Ballepalli and Kodumuru.

Abortions at a Private Hospital

After the illegal gender determination tests, those seeking abortions were referred to a private doctor in Yellandu. Authorities have stated that the doctor’s identity will only be revealed once Chari is apprehended.

Police Surveillance and Arrests

The task force police had been monitoring their activities for two months. On Thursday, during an operation, accused Katyayani and Manoj were interrogated while attempting to bring four women to Kodumuru. Chintakani Sub-Inspector Nagulmira confirmed that a case has been registered against all three accused. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest Chari, who remains at large.