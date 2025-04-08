ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Sets New National Record In Passenger Traffic

RGIA officials credit the airport's spectacular growth to Hyderabad’s booming status as a hub for both national and international conferences, among other things.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here is soaring to new heights, setting remarkable records in passenger traffic. With a stunning 15.20% growth in the last financial year, the airport has outpaced some of the country’s biggest metros, clinching the top spot among Indian airports.

Airport authorities reported that 2.13 crore passengers travelled through RGIA during the financial year 2024–25. With this momentum, officials anticipate crossing the 3 crore passenger mark in the upcoming year, a milestone that would firmly cement Shamshabad airport's place among the busiest airports in the nation.

The January–March quarter alone saw 74 lakh passengers, a historic high. Typically handling about 20 lakh passengers per month, the airport witnessed a surge that outpaced those in major metro cities like Chennai and Kolkata. A particularly notable day was January 18, when RGIA shattered its own record with 94,000 passengers traveling in a single day, far above the average of 75,000 daily travelers.

RGIA officials credit this growth to following factors:

  • Increased preference from travelers across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, especially for international journeys.
  • Hyderabad’s booming status as a hub for national and international conferences.
  • Strong connectivity and growing demand for both domestic and international flights.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) acknowledged these milestones, emphasizing the airport’s role in connecting South India to the world. Industry experts predict that with the ongoing expansion projects and increasing international links, RGIA is well on its way to becoming a global aviation hub.

Read More:

1. Apricot Blossom Festival: Ladakh All Set To Host From April 10

ETV Bharat WhatsApp channel
Click here to join our WhatsApp channel.

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here is soaring to new heights, setting remarkable records in passenger traffic. With a stunning 15.20% growth in the last financial year, the airport has outpaced some of the country’s biggest metros, clinching the top spot among Indian airports.

Airport authorities reported that 2.13 crore passengers travelled through RGIA during the financial year 2024–25. With this momentum, officials anticipate crossing the 3 crore passenger mark in the upcoming year, a milestone that would firmly cement Shamshabad airport's place among the busiest airports in the nation.

The January–March quarter alone saw 74 lakh passengers, a historic high. Typically handling about 20 lakh passengers per month, the airport witnessed a surge that outpaced those in major metro cities like Chennai and Kolkata. A particularly notable day was January 18, when RGIA shattered its own record with 94,000 passengers traveling in a single day, far above the average of 75,000 daily travelers.

RGIA officials credit this growth to following factors:

  • Increased preference from travelers across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, especially for international journeys.
  • Hyderabad’s booming status as a hub for national and international conferences.
  • Strong connectivity and growing demand for both domestic and international flights.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) acknowledged these milestones, emphasizing the airport’s role in connecting South India to the world. Industry experts predict that with the ongoing expansion projects and increasing international links, RGIA is well on its way to becoming a global aviation hub.

Read More:

1. Apricot Blossom Festival: Ladakh All Set To Host From April 10

ETV Bharat WhatsApp channel
Click here to join our WhatsApp channel.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HYDERABAD AIRPORTRAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTSHAMSHABAD TELANGANARGI AIRPORT HYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.