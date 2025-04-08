ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Sets New National Record In Passenger Traffic

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here is soaring to new heights, setting remarkable records in passenger traffic. With a stunning 15.20% growth in the last financial year, the airport has outpaced some of the country’s biggest metros, clinching the top spot among Indian airports.

Airport authorities reported that 2.13 crore passengers travelled through RGIA during the financial year 2024–25. With this momentum, officials anticipate crossing the 3 crore passenger mark in the upcoming year, a milestone that would firmly cement Shamshabad airport's place among the busiest airports in the nation.

The January–March quarter alone saw 74 lakh passengers, a historic high. Typically handling about 20 lakh passengers per month, the airport witnessed a surge that outpaced those in major metro cities like Chennai and Kolkata. A particularly notable day was January 18, when RGIA shattered its own record with 94,000 passengers traveling in a single day, far above the average of 75,000 daily travelers.

RGIA officials credit this growth to following factors: