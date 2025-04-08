Cyber Thugs Lure With Easy-Money Ratings Job Works; 300 Cases Lodged In Just 3 Months

Hyderabad: A private employee from Shalibanda received a message offering him a part-time job at ‘Furtech Fashions’. Tempted by the promise of easy income, he visited the company's website, entered his details and took up the job of giving 5-star ratings to their company's products.

On the first day, he deposited Rs. 250 for three tasks and he got back expected money in return. Gradually, he was lured into investing Rs. 10,000 for an 'advance order', with the promise of Rs. 20,000 in return. He got the promised amount. Encouraged by this, he invested all the amount again and again, hoping to get Rs. 70,000. But, in the end, he ended up losing a total of Rs. 3.45 lakh. Such cyber frauds are becoming rampant, with stock market schemes, investment plans, and fake rating tasks topping the list.

These cyber fraudsters are primarily targeting small employees, daily wage workers, and housewives. Shockingly, more than 300 cases of this nature have been reported in the last three months alone.

How they trap victims

The scammers first send attractive messages promising Rs. 1,000 to Rs 3,000 daily by working from home. They initially ask victims to give 4 or 5-star ratings to tourist destinations and popular products worldwide, offering Rs. 200 to 500 per task. To build trust, they deposit small amounts into victims' bank accounts. Once the victims are convinced, the fraudsters expand their net.

They create WhatsApp groups with 200–250 members, many of whom are actually fake profiles controlled by the scammers. These fake members post fabricated success stories, claiming their investments have doubled or tripled. Seeing these posts, real victims are persuaded to invest more, often going to the extent of taking loans.

Siva Maruthi, ACP Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad, stated: "These fraudsters are targeting vulnerable groups by promising quick money. We advise people to be extremely cautious and verify the legitimacy of such offers before investing their hard-earned money."

Authorities are urging citizens to stay alert and report such fraudulent schemes immediately to prevent further exploitation.