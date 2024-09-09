ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana High Court Orders Speaker To Decide On MLAs Disqualification Within Four Weeks

Hyderabad: In a pivotal ruling, the Telangana High Court has instructed the Speaker's office to make a decision on the disqualification of MLAs, who defected from their party within four weeks. The court's directive came after hearing petitions on Monday involving MLAs, who switched over their loyalties from the BRS party to the Congress.

Petitions were filed by BRS Party MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda Goud, seeking the disqualification of Danam Nagender, Kadiam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao, who defected to the Congress. BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy also joined the legal action against Danam Nagender. The petitioners argued that the Speaker had failed to act on the Supreme Court's directive, which mandates the disqualification of defecting MLAs within three months.

Respondents' counsel argued that the High Court lacks the authority to direct the Speaker asserting that the Speaker functions as an independent tribunal. The High Court, having concluded its hearing last month, reserved its judgment and delivered the verdict today, mandating that the Speaker's office decide within four weeks.