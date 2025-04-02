Telangana HC Halts Work On 400-Acre Land Parcel Till Apr 3, Centre Seeks Report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to suspend all work on the 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), which has become a bone of contention, for a day, until April 3.
A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing a batch of PILs seeking a directive from the court to stop the uprooting of trees and land clearing at the Kancha Gachibowli site.
The petitioners also challenged the state government's decision to allot the land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), claiming it violated the Forest Conservation Act. On March 30, the TGIIC initiated development work at the Kancha Gachibowli site as per a government order.
While posting the matter for further hearing on April 3, the court directed that all work at the site be stopped. This decision followed a plea from S Niranjan Reddy, counsel for one of the petitioners, who requested the court to intervene, stating that tree-cutting was continuing unabated.
Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy argued that the petitions were based on Google images, which, according to Supreme Court rulings, are not admissible as evidence. He further contended that the land in question lies outside the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) and has always been earmarked for industrial purposes.
Niranjan Reddy informed the court that no tree above one meter in height should be cut without prior permission from authorised agencies under the Water, Land, and Trees Act (WALTA). He also stated that rampant deforestation was taking place across the 400-acre site.
Calling the situation an "ecological disaster," the petitioner's counsel urged the court to direct the government to produce NRSA images from the past month to demonstrate the "indiscriminate" destruction of the area.
Counsel for another petitioner argued that the flora and fauna within the 400-acre site—whether it belongs to HCU or the state government—would be lost due to the "narrow economic interests" of the authorities.
The Union Environment Ministry on Wednesday wrote to the Telangana government, seeking a factual report on the state's "illegal clearing of vegetation on 400 acres of forest land" near the University of Hyderabad in the biodiversity-rich Kancha Gachibowli area.
The ministry also directed the additional chief secretary (forests), Telangana, to take legal action under forest and wildlife laws as applicable.
The Telangana government has plans to auction 400 acres of ecologically sensitive land in Kancha Gachibowli for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT Park.
"The ministry has come to know about the illegal felling and removal of vegetation in Kancha Gachibowli Village, Ranga Reddy district of Telangana by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).
"There have also been various news reports in the print and social media in this regard alleging damage to the wildlife found in the said land, its lakes and the unique rock formations in the area," the ministry said in a letter.
It said that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had also received representations from MPs and other public representatives on the matter.
"In view of the above, the state government is requested to provide a factual report on the issue immediately. Take legal action under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act (or local Forest Act), Wildlife Protection Act and the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, as applicable, and ensure that there is no violation of any other laws or court and tribunal orders," the letter said.
On Monday, the TGIIC stated that it had established its ownership of the land in court and that UoH, a central university, does not own any portion of the disputed land.
Meanwhile, student groups from UoH continue to protest against the Telangana government's plans to develop IT infrastructure and other projects on the site. (With PTI Inputs)