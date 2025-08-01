ETV Bharat / bharat

Sigachi Plant Blast: 'Has Anyone Arrested So Far?' Telangana High Court Asks Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday posed serious questions to the state government over its handling of the Sigachi Industries blast accident in Sangareddy on June 30, which claimed the lives of 54 workers. The court directed the government to extend all possible support to the families of the deceased and injured, and ordered it to file a comprehensive counter-affidavit within three weeks.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Mohammed Abdul Mohinuddin, was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by retired scientist Dr. K. Babu Rao, pointing out the lack of safety measures in the factory, the delay in compensation, and concerns over the ongoing investigation.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice asked: “Has anyone been arrested so far?” Subsequently, the government counsel admitted that no arrests had been made so far.

The bench instructed the state to disclose the number of workers present in the factory on the day of the accident, including regular, contract, and daily-wage workers, and provide details of compensation paid to the victims’ families.

The government lawyer said that they were awaiting reports from a high-level committee and an expert panel. However, when asked if the investigation was entirely dependent on those reports, the counsel said it was not.

The Chief Justice reminded the state that this should not be treated as a routine or “negative” case and emphasized that all issues raised in the PIL must be addressed meaningfully.