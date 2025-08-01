Sigachi Plant Blast: 'Has Anyone Arrested So Far?' Telangana High Court Asks Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday posed serious questions to the state government over its handling of the Sigachi Industries blast accident in Sangareddy on June 30, which claimed the lives of 54 workers. The court directed the government to extend all possible support to the families of the deceased and injured, and ordered it to file a comprehensive counter-affidavit within three weeks.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Mohammed Abdul Mohinuddin, was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by retired scientist Dr. K. Babu Rao, pointing out the lack of safety measures in the factory, the delay in compensation, and concerns over the ongoing investigation.
During the hearing, the Chief Justice asked: “Has anyone been arrested so far?” Subsequently, the government counsel admitted that no arrests had been made so far.
The bench instructed the state to disclose the number of workers present in the factory on the day of the accident, including regular, contract, and daily-wage workers, and provide details of compensation paid to the victims’ families.
The government lawyer said that they were awaiting reports from a high-level committee and an expert panel. However, when asked if the investigation was entirely dependent on those reports, the counsel said it was not.
The Chief Justice reminded the state that this should not be treated as a routine or “negative” case and emphasized that all issues raised in the PIL must be addressed meaningfully.
The court posted the next hearing in the case to August 27.
Earlier this week. BRS leader T. Harish Rao alleged that the state government has failed to pay compensation to families of those who died in an explosion at Sigachi Industries Limited.
He, along with relatives of some of the victims, met the Additional Collector and slammed the government for its failure to hand over the bodies of the deceased and for not paying compensation of Rs 1 crore each as announced by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Harish Rao led a protest rally by the families of the victims to the district Collector’s office.
The former minister said even a month after the accident at the factory in Pashamylaram industrial area, there is no clarity on the number of dead, as the bodies of eight workers have not been handed over to their families.
Read More