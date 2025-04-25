Telangana HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against Shaadi.Com Director In Fake Profile Fraud Case

Hyderabad: In the matrimonial profile cheating case, the Telangana High Court refused to quash the FIR which was registered against Shaadi.com director Anupam Mittal, team leader Vignesh (Tamil Nadu), and manager Satish Nanaiah (Bengaluru).

The FIR was filed by a Hyderabad-based woman doctor against Cherukuri Harsha, alias Jogada Vamsi Krishna, a youth from Rajamahendravaram. The accused was alleged to have created a fake profile on the matrimonial site using a Yanam MLA's photo. The complainant woman doctor from Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, interacted with him on the platform. The accused had convinced her that his bank accounts were frozen by the IT department and allegedly cheated her of RS 11 lakh.

Later, the woman asked for a refund but the accused threatened to morph her photos and post them online, according to the complainant. Moreover, the accused began demanding an additional ₹10 lakh and threatened also to harm her family. Subsequently, the woman filed the complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police.

The police investigation revealed that the accused had used similar tactics to cheat others of Rs 27 lakh in Bengaluru and Mumbai as well. In the case filed by the Hyderabad woman, the police named Shaadi.com’s top management as co-accused for not having sufficient verification mechanisms for the safety of the users.

The Shaadi.com management claimed that it is merely a digital platform, not responsible for user-generated content. However, Additional Public Prosecutor Jitender Veeramalla argued that the platform holds responsibility as people trust such services to find secure matches.

Justice N. Tukaramji, who heard the arguments, refused to dismiss the FIR, and directed the police to proceed under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, issuing appropriate notices for conducting a thorough investigation.