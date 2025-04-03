Telangana HC Division Bench Passed Unjust Order: SC On BRS MLAs Disqualification Pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the single judge of the Telangana High Court had passed a just order, fixing a schedule of four weeks for placing the disqualification petitions regarding BRS MLAs, who defected to the ruling Congress, before the Telangana speaker, and the division bench of the high court did not have to pass an unjust order.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. Justice Gavai told senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Telangana assembly Speaker, "I told Mr Mukul Rohatgi (who argued on Wednesday representing the Speaker), this is an aa bael mujhe maar (inviting trouble) situation, as we call it in Hindi. Had you accepted the order of a single judge (of the high court), things would not have come here. Had you just accepted the order of the single judge, there was no occasion for the division bench to pass such an unjust order, which requires us to interfere."

During the hearing, senior advocate C A Sundaram, representing the petitioners and BRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy, referred to the transcript of the Telangana Chief Minister's statement on the floor of the House, calling it shocking. Singhvi countered, saying these were done in the heat of the moment and there was provocation: the other side, getting up in the assembly, we know what is happening and this is coming up in the apex court tomorrow etc.

Sundaram said BRS MLA cautioned the CM that the apex court proceedings should not be discussed, as the matter is sub-judice, but the CM said we have a right to say what we want.

Sundaram said the Speaker did not interfere at all when the CM, in the legislative assembly, said they need not worry about bye-elections in the future, and there would not be bye-elections even if the Opposition MLAs wanted.

Justice Gavai told Mr Singhvi, having experience of an earlier occasion, "Wasn't your CM expected to at least exercise some degree of restraint?" Singhvi said this was a selective transcript of the proceedings of the assembly and requested the bench to allow him to check it and get a proper translation.

The bench was perhaps referring to a separate matter in which the apex court had last year disapproved of Reddy's comments on it granting bail to rival BRS leader K Kavitha in a case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy Scam.

"Did we commit a mistake by letting him go off like that and not taking action for contempt….we are not reacting, and we are not bothered about what politicians say. But the person who has faced similar circumstances, not even had a year go by. We respect the other two wings of democracy, the same is expected from the other two wings also", said Justice Gavai.

Singhvi said he will get the full transcript. Sundaram said the CM is saying that he is making a statement on behalf of the Speaker and the Speaker remains quiet, and added, "How can I expect him to reasonably finish this matter?"

Justice Gavai, in a lighter vein, said Dr Singhvi already has a good experience of a similar situation in Maharashtra. Singhvi said the reasonable time stage has not come in the matter. The bench asked, is one year and two months not a reasonable period to decide on disqualification petitions?

The bench asked what would be the reasonable period for the Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions, and whether disqualification applications should be permitted to die their natural death and the Tenth Schedule, the anti-defection law, be thrown in the dustbin?

Sundaram urged the bench to put a time limit for deciding the disqualification petitions. After hearing the matter, the bench reserved its verdict. The apex court was hearing pleas raising the issue of alleged delay by the Telangana assembly Speaker in deciding on petitions seeking disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress.

One of the pleas has challenged the November 2024 verdict of the Telangana High Court in a matter concerning petitions seeking the disqualification of three BRS MLAs who defected to Congress. The other petition before the top court relates to the remaining seven defectors.

In November last year, a division bench of the Telangana High Court observed that the Speaker must decide the disqualification petition against the three MLAs within a reasonable time. The division bench's verdict came on appeals against the September 9, 2024, order of a single judge, who directed the secretary of the Telangana assembly to place the petition seeking the disqualification before the Speaker for fixing a schedule of hearing within four weeks.

