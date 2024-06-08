ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Govt to Conduct Last Rites of Ramoji Rao with State Honours

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The Telangana Government will conduct the last rites of media baron Ch Ramoji Rao with State honours at Ramoji Film City on Sunday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is in Delhi to attend the CWC meeting, directed the authorities concerned to make arrangement for the final rites.

Chairman of Ramoji Group of companies and Padma Vibhushan awardee Cherukuri Ramoji Rao passed away this morning.
The last rites of Ramoji Rao will be conducted by the Telangana government at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on June 9 with State honours (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Chairman of Ramoji Group of companies and Padma Vibhushan awardee Cherukuri Ramoji Rao passed away this morning. The Telangana government decided to conduct his last rites with State honours. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who went to Delhi for the CWC meeting, issued orders to the Chief Secretary of the government from there. In turn, Ranga Reddy District Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner were ordered by the Chief Secretary to supervise the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared two days i.e; on June 9 and 10 as mourning days as a mark of respect for media baron Ch Ramoji Rao and the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all official buildings across the state with no official entertainment events during the period of State mourning.. Three senior government officials comprising RP Sisodia, Saiprasad and Rajat Bhargava will attend the the last rites of Ramoji Rao on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Read more: Ramoji Rao: A Media Mogul Who Touched Millions of Hearts

TAGGED:

RAMOJI RAO LAST RITES ON JUNE 9RAMOJI RAAO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.