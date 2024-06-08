Telangana Govt to Conduct Last Rites of Ramoji Rao with State Honours

Hyderabad: Chairman of Ramoji Group of companies and Padma Vibhushan awardee Cherukuri Ramoji Rao passed away this morning. The Telangana government decided to conduct his last rites with State honours. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who went to Delhi for the CWC meeting, issued orders to the Chief Secretary of the government from there. In turn, Ranga Reddy District Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner were ordered by the Chief Secretary to supervise the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared two days i.e; on June 9 and 10 as mourning days as a mark of respect for media baron Ch Ramoji Rao and the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all official buildings across the state with no official entertainment events during the period of State mourning.. Three senior government officials comprising RP Sisodia, Saiprasad and Rajat Bhargava will attend the the last rites of Ramoji Rao on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.

