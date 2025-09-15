ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Govt To Auction Rayadurgam Knowledge City Land at 101 Rs Crore Per Acre

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has fixed a record starting price of Rs 101 crore per acre for 18.67 acres of prime land in Rayadurgam Knowledge City, located near Gachibowli in Hyderabad, the state’s IT hub.

The land will be auctioned through an e-auction scheduled on October 6, with officials estimating revenues of at least Rs 2,000 crore from the sale.

Prime Location, High Demand

Rayadurgam, a part of Serilingampalli mandal in Rangareddy district, has emerged as one of the most sought-after real estate zones in the state capital. Surrounded by multi-storey commercial complexes, IT parks, and premium residential towers, the vacant government land are considered highly suitable for investors.

Officials said global business majors have already shown keen interest in the plots, given their strategic location in Hyderabad’s Knowledge City corridor.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), which is handling the auction, recently held a pre-bid meeting at T-Hub. Several international companies attended, and the government presented detailed information on the plots and auction terms.

Focus on Revenue Mobilisation

With the state government prioritising new revenue streams, land monetisation has been identified as a key focus area. Sources said that a cabinet sub-committee recently deliberated on the issue and decided to give priority to the Rayadurgam auction, considering its high value and potential investor response.

Auction Details

The land on offer includes 11 acres in Plot No 19 (Survey No 83/1) and 7.67 acres in Plot No 15A/2 of the same survey number. Both plots carry a reserve price of Rs 101 crore per acre.

The government has released the following schedule and terms for the e-auction