Telangana Government Commits To Eradicating Drugs, Ram Charan And Vijay Devarakonda Join With CM

Hyderabad: Reiterating the Telangana government's commitment against drugs, the Chief Minister (CM) Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, said that if Telangana, which is an IT and pharma hub, becomes a cannabis and drugs hub, then it is a collective failure.

Reddy participated in an anti-drug event at Shilpa Kala Vedika, organised on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking, i.e. June 26, and also present at the event were film stars Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, producer Dil Raju, and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

Stating that it's a collective responsibility of all citizens to eradicate the drug menace, the Chief Minister said that the management will be held responsible if drugs are found in educational institutions, and urged them to appoint special staff to create awareness among students regarding the dangers of narcotics.

He also stated that a special unit called 'Eagle' is being set up to combat the marijuana issue, and this team will surveil and curtail the cultivation, supply, and sale of marijuana.

Talking at the event, film actor Ram Charan said that it is a great initiative by the government to create awareness among students, especially school children, and stated that there was once a scenario where parents feared narcotic-laced chocolates and ice creams being given to children as young as 7-10 years of age. "Parents should not have this fear, and I applaud the Telangana government on taking up this awareness initiative," said Ram Charan.