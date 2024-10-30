Telangana Government Bans Mayonnaise Prepared From Raw Eggs For One Year

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday banned Mayonnaise, which is loved by foodies. Telangana Health Minister Damodara Raja Nasimha made this decision after reviewing it with the officials of the Food Safety Department.

The Food Safety Commissioner has issued orders to this effect. The Minister ordered the establishment of three new food testing labs and five mobile food safety labs in the state.

"The Telangana state hereby prohibits the production, storage and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs for a period of one year with immediate effect from 30.10.2024," read the order signed by the Commissioner of Food Safety.

It is understood that A Revanth Reddy-led government took this decision after several people fell seriously ill after consuming adulterated food.

Mayonnaise is eaten with kebabs, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, etc. It is also commonly used as a side dish or dressing.

The food adulteration control department of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been alerted by the recent series of incidents. GHMC officials wrote a letter to the state government saying that no matter how often it was told, the hotels would not change. It sought permission to ban the substance.

A series of incidents

Reshma Begum, her children, and others ate the non-vegetarian momos sold at Delhi Hot Momos' shop in Nandinagar, Banjara Hills, accompanied by mayonnaise and chutney. On the same night, some had vomiting and diarrhoea. On Sunday last, Reshma Begum (31) died in the middle while being shifted to NIMS hospital as her condition worsened. All others were treated in various hospitals.

A few days ago, some youths were hospitalised after eating substandard mayonnaise at the Grill House Hotel in Alwal. The matter came to light less than a week ago when five people were admitted to a local hospital with vomiting and diarrhoea. A similar incident happened on January 10 this year. Over 20 young people who ate shawarma in the same hotel had to be admitted to hospitals after three or four days. Blood tests were done on some people and the doctors concluded that they had harmful salmonella bacteria. GHMC received complaints that the shawarma in that hotel was not good.

GHMC has received a series of complaints about shawarma, mandi biryani, and burgers in several hotels in Tolichouki, Chandrayanagutta, Katedan, Banjarahills and Secunderabad. In Banjarahills and Jubilee Hills, popular hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants have also been found using inferior mayonnaise, officials said.

They said that being an uncooked material, harmful bacteria thrive in mayonnaise. Mayonnaise is made from egg yolk, lemon juice, oil, and salt.