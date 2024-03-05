KCR Announces BRS-BSP Alliance for Lok Sabha Polls

Hyderabad : The politics in Telangana is taking many twists and turns day by day ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Major parties are making strategies to outwit their rivals. Special focus is being placed on attracting leaders of other parties. As several key leaders are leaving the party, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is getting confused in the matter of MP candidates selection.

In this background, the BRS is ready to ally with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). These two parties today decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections together. In this order, BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar met BRS chief KCR at his residence in Nandinagar Colony, Hyderabad today. The meeting was held for about two hours. In this meeting, both the parties discussed the alliance.

KCR and Praveen Kumar who held a media conference after the meeting said that BRS and BSP have decided to contest together in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On this occasion, KCR said that they have discussed alliance with BSP and announced that there will be an honorable alliance between the two parties. He said that the details of the alliance and the finalization of the seats will be revealed soon.

Later, BSP state president Praveen Kumar said that he was happy to meet KCR. He said that secularism is in danger in the country and praised KCR as a leader who has always protected secularism. He expressed concern that there is a danger to the Constitution in the country. He criticized that Congress is also behaving like BJP.