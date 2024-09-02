ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana Rains: Young Scientist, Father On Way To Hyderabad Airport Drown After Car Is Washed Away In Floods

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Dr Nunavath Ashwini, a young scientist working in Delhi, drowned in the Telangana floods along with her father Motilal. They were travelling to Hyderabad airport when their car was washed away in the floodwaters of the Akeruvagu stream. Ashwini's body was found after a search, but her father remains unaccounted for.

Dr Nunavath Ashwini, a young scientist working in Delhi, drowned in the Telangana floods along with her father Motilal. They were travelling to Hyderabad when their car was carried away by floodwaters of the Akeruvagu stream. Ashwini's body was found after a search, but her father remains unaccounted for.
Mahabubabad (Telangana): In a tragic incident in Telangana's Mahabubabad district, a young scientist and her father were swept away by severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

Dr Nunavath Ashwini, a 25-year-old scientist at the ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, was on her way to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad along with her father, Nunavath Motilal from their hometown of Gangaram Thanda in Singareni Mandal, Khammam district on Sunday morning.

The duo were travelling to Delhi. Their vehicle was engulfed by floodwaters from the Akeruvagu stream near Purushothamiahgudem in Maripeda Mandal. The stream had breached a bridge, leading to the vehicle being swept away by the rushing waters.

Reports say Dr Ashwini made a final, desperate call to loved ones before the line went dead. Despite extensive rescue efforts, only her body was recovered on Sunday from a field near the Akeruvagu Bridge. The search for her father, Motilal, continues.

The floods have wreaked havoc in the region, with intense rainfall causing significant disruptions and losses. Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate Motilal and provide support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

According to the inputs received from multiple areas of Telangana, at least 15 people have lost their lives due to drowning and other rain-related incidents in the state. Floods have also wreaked havoc in nearby Andhra Pradesh where nearly half of Vijayawada is submerged even as IMD has predicted more rains for the next few days.

TAGGED:



