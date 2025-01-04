Telangana First-Year BTech Student Dies By Suicide In IIT Indore Hostel

Indore: A student in first-year BTech died by suicide in the room of his hostel at IIT, Indore late on Friday night. The hostel management immediately informed the police of the incident who reached the spot to collect the body which was sent for an autopsy.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter. According to Simrol Police Station in-charge Amit Kumar, "Information was received from the IIT management late on Friday night that a youth has committed suicide in the Vikram Sarabhai hostel of the institute. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated from every aspect".

The deceased, Rohit, was from Telangana. He returned from vacation a few days ago and it is yet to be known what led him to take the drastic step. Police have seized his laptop and mobile to dig deeper into the investigation.

Being the country's premier technology institution, IIT, Indore attracts students from different parts of the country who are allocated hostels. A pall of gloom descended on the entire campus after the tragic incident as hostel inmates are yet to come to terms with it. The thing that's haunting them is the answer to why Rohit ended his life all of a sudden.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.