ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana: Father Beaten To Death By Family Members For Scolding Daughter Over Affair

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's mother, the police said that a case has been registered against six people for beating the victim.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: A man died on Wednesday while receiving treatment after being attacked by his family members in DSR Jendal Thanda area under Maripeda mandal of the Mahabubabad district of Telangana.

The victim, identified as Dharavat Kishan from Thanda, is survived by his wife and two daughters. The younger daughter is in love with a man named Suresh from the same locality, for which Kishan had reprimanded her several times.

In this context, on Wednesday night, Kishan caught her while talking to her boyfriend on the phone and grabbed her hand. Angered by this, the daughter, along with her boyfriend and other family members, tied Kishan up with ropes.

Later, Kishan was beaten up by all of them, leading to severe injuries, due to which he fell unconscious. His mother noticed the matter and rushed him to Mahabubabad Hospital, which further referred him to Khammam for better treatment. Kishan died while being shifted.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's mother, the police said that a case has been registered against the younger daughter of the deceased, her boyfriend, elder daughter, wife and two other people who assisted them in beating him up. The case is being investigated from all angles, the police added.

Also Read:

  1. Inmate Of Juvenile Home Beaten To Death Over Bath By Two Detainees In Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila
  2. Soldier Beaten To Death In Jhunjhunu

Hyderabad: A man died on Wednesday while receiving treatment after being attacked by his family members in DSR Jendal Thanda area under Maripeda mandal of the Mahabubabad district of Telangana.

The victim, identified as Dharavat Kishan from Thanda, is survived by his wife and two daughters. The younger daughter is in love with a man named Suresh from the same locality, for which Kishan had reprimanded her several times.

In this context, on Wednesday night, Kishan caught her while talking to her boyfriend on the phone and grabbed her hand. Angered by this, the daughter, along with her boyfriend and other family members, tied Kishan up with ropes.

Later, Kishan was beaten up by all of them, leading to severe injuries, due to which he fell unconscious. His mother noticed the matter and rushed him to Mahabubabad Hospital, which further referred him to Khammam for better treatment. Kishan died while being shifted.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's mother, the police said that a case has been registered against the younger daughter of the deceased, her boyfriend, elder daughter, wife and two other people who assisted them in beating him up. The case is being investigated from all angles, the police added.

Also Read:

  1. Inmate Of Juvenile Home Beaten To Death Over Bath By Two Detainees In Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila
  2. Soldier Beaten To Death In Jhunjhunu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHABUBABAD DISTRICTMAHABUBABAD POLICELOVE AFFAIRMAHABUBABAD HOSPITALMAN KILLED IN TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.