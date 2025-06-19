Telangana: Father Beaten To Death By Family Members For Scolding Daughter Over Affair

Hyderabad: A man died on Wednesday while receiving treatment after being attacked by his family members in DSR Jendal Thanda area under Maripeda mandal of the Mahabubabad district of Telangana.

The victim, identified as Dharavat Kishan from Thanda, is survived by his wife and two daughters. The younger daughter is in love with a man named Suresh from the same locality, for which Kishan had reprimanded her several times.

In this context, on Wednesday night, Kishan caught her while talking to her boyfriend on the phone and grabbed her hand. Angered by this, the daughter, along with her boyfriend and other family members, tied Kishan up with ropes.

Later, Kishan was beaten up by all of them, leading to severe injuries, due to which he fell unconscious. His mother noticed the matter and rushed him to Mahabubabad Hospital, which further referred him to Khammam for better treatment. Kishan died while being shifted.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's mother, the police said that a case has been registered against the younger daughter of the deceased, her boyfriend, elder daughter, wife and two other people who assisted them in beating him up. The case is being investigated from all angles, the police added.