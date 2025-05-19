Telangana Family Wins 17-Year-Old Battle To Attend Weekly Service Of Lord Balaji

Mahabubnagar: After a 17-year-long wait, a devotee from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana has finally secured the opportunity to participate in the sacred Thiruppavada and Melchat Vastra Seva at the Tirumala temple, thanks to a consumer commision verdict.

Businessman Shetty Chandrasekhar, along with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law, had submitted a demand draft of Rs 21,250 to the Tirumala Peshkar office on November 26, 2008, requesting participation in the weekly services held on Thursdays and Fridays at the temple.

Though a slot was allotted for September 10, 2021, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) cancelled the service, citing Covid-19 restrictions, offering a break in darshan refused by the family.

Determined to get their rightful opportunity, Chandrasekhar approached the Mahabubnagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which ruled in his favour on May 8, 2024. Judge M Anuradha ordered the TTD to allow the devotees to participate in the services or pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh per couple.

TTD challenged the verdict in the state commission, which advised resolving the matter at the district level. In the hearing on May 15, the judge sternly questioned the TTD on whether they would comply with the original order, deposit 50 per cent of the compensation, or face legal consequences.

Following the court's reprimand, TTD officials issued tickets for the Chandrasekhar family to attend the Lord Balaji services on August 14 and 15, fulfilling their long-desired spiritual wish.