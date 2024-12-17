Telangana Faces An Unprecedented Surge In Cybercrime Cases

Hyderabad: With an alarming rise in the number of cybercrime cases with an unprecedented number of both cybercrooks and victims, Telanaga has been an easy target for fraudsters. Experts attribute this trend to the lure of easy money as individuals often indulge in such cyber duping or aid cyber gangs in fraud.

A Disturbing Statistics

In November, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrested 48 individuals linked to 2,194 cybercrimes nationwide, with 508 cases registered within the state. Investigations reveal that some of the accused not only committed cybercrimes but also lent their accounts to gangs operating from northern states.

Ashok Kumar Behara, a 69-year-old retired doctor from Odisha, received a fraudulent call from someone posing as a Mumbai crime branch officer. The scammer accused him of being involved in illegal activities and coerced him into transferring his entire bank balance, assuring its return after verification. Behara lost ₹1 crore and approached the police when the money wasn’t returned. Investigations led to the arrest of one Abdul Salim from Nizamabad, who had worked in Saudi Arabia before turning to cybercrime.

In May, police arrested Shinde Pranai from Nirmal, who had partnered with others to open mule accounts using the personal details of about 150 villagers from Bhainsa Mandal. These accounts were used to siphon stolen funds and divert them to other locations.

Telangana's Worrying Trend

Over 80 arrests have been made this year in the state, with the graph showing no trend of plateauing. Cybercriminals duped victims of ₹1,500 crore so far in 2024. Northern cyber gangs exploit Telugu-speaking youths by luring them with job opportunities and pushing them into illegal activities. Chinese gangs have reportedly trafficked Telugu youths to countries like Cambodia and Myanmar, where they are coerced into committing cybercrime. Officials warn many of these crimes are being orchestrated directly from within Telangana, with the involvement of local youths steadily increasing.

A Rising Crime Culture

Authorities talk about a disturbing pattern where youth exposed to cybercrimes or those previously affiliated with cyber gangs, are getting drawn into the lucrative world of digital fraud. This growing "culture of crime" poses a significant challenge.

Preventive Measures

Cybersecurity officials are working to counter this trend by targeting the roots of these activities and raising awareness. Strengthened monitoring, early interventions, and stricter actions are being implemented to curb cybercrimes and protect vulnerable communities. As cybercrime evolves, experts urge individuals to remain cautious and avoid sharing sensitive personal details or falling prey to suspicious schemes.