Telangana Engineer Has 1,100 Currencies Of 180 Countries In Trove

Gangadhara (Telangana): Mittapalli Naveen Kumar, a resident of Garshakurthi village in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district in Telangana, has turned his childhood curiosity into a rare and fascinating hobby — collecting currency notes and coins from around the world.

Working as an assistant engineer with Transco in Karimnagar, Naveen began his journey into numismatics at the age of 10 when his father, Muninder, gifted him a Rs 2 coin featuring the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji. That small token sparked a passion that has now spanned over two decades.

"My interest in currency collection started when my father gave me a Rs 2 coin with a picture of Shivaji when I was just 10 years old. That small gift became a lifelong passion," Naveen said.

Over the last 20 years, Naveen has amassed an impressive collection of 1,100 different coins and currency notes from 180 countries. His collection is not just limited to present-day currencies; he proudly owns currency from 30 countries that no longer exist. Among his prized possessions is an East India Company coin dated 1835, along with several coins from the era of Indian kings and the colonial period.

"In the past 20 years, I have collected around 1,100 types of coins and currency notes from 180 countries. I have currencies from 30 countries that no longer exist. It includes a rare East India Company currency note dated 1835, and coins from the era of kings and the British period," Naveen added.

The internet played a crucial role in expanding his collection. Through the online numismatic community, "Numista," Naveen got in touch with a Belgian friend who helped him acquire currencies from as many as 60 countries. He also developed contacts in Italy, which opened the door to collecting notes and coins from various other nations.

Beyond collecting, Naveen sees his hobby as a way to preserve history and culture. Each currency, he says, tells a story about the country it came from, its economy, heritage, and changing times. His ultimate dream is to have his name recorded in the Guinness World Records for his extensive and diverse collection.

For now, Naveen continues his quest, one coin and note at a time, building a personal treasure trove that bridges continents, centuries, and civilisations.