Telangana: Nigerian Drug Syndicate Takes Aerial Route To Ship Consignment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau's (TGNAB) investigation revealed that the Nigerian drug syndicate has taken its operations to new heights by smuggling large quantities of drugs via airplanes.

The racket, run on an international level, employs women as couriers, while the profits from the illegal transactions are routed abroad through hawala networks with the help of Hyderabad-based forex agents. TGNAB has arrested nine people in connection with this case, following a three-month-long investigation based on leads from Blessing, a Nigerian woman who was apprehended last year.

Blessing alias Jonah Gomes worked as an agent for notorious drug lord Ebuka Suzi. She was arrested by the Narsingi Police in July last year with 200 grams of cocaine. She flew to Hyderabad from Delhi and was caught red-handed while handing over the consignment to Kaleshi, another accused.

Investigations unearthed Blessing had been smuggling drugs into Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, making as many as 27 deliveries of MDMA and cocaine. Shockingly, another Nigerian courier is suspected to have transported MDMA to Bengaluru for a whopping 56 times. The use of domestic flights for such frequent deliveries raised serious concerns about lapses in airport security. How these consignments slipped through tight security remains unanswered.

Syndicates, aware that habitual drug users are under police radar, are now targeting individuals with no criminal antecedents, including women, minors and delivery agents to ship narcotics.

To avoid detection, they use foreign phone numbers and chatting apps like Snapchat and Telegram, taking advantage of the disappearing message feature. For financial transactions, they are utilising the bank accounts of unsuspecting individuals not linked to any smuggling network. Indian currency is being converted into crypto and US dollars before being funnelled abroad in which hawala agents and forex operators in Hyderabad are playing a crucial role. So far, three such agents have been arrested, while others are under investigation.