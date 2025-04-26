Telangana DGP Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave By April

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Centre has launched a crackdown on Pakistani nationals residing in India. Following instructions from the Union Home Ministry, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar Jitender has issued strict orders that all Pakistani nationals staying in the state, except those with long-term or official visa exemptions, must leave the country within the specified deadlines.

According to the Telangana police, 250 Pakistani nationals have been identified as residing in the state, with 208 in the Hyderabad Commissionerate, 39 in Cyberabad and three in Rachakonda. While a few came on tourist visas, the majority are on long-term visas, mainly to meet relatives.

As per the statement issued by the DGP, those who came for medical purposes must leave by April 29, and the rest must leave by April 27. The Attari Border in Punjab will remain open until April 30 to facilitate their return. However, the directive does not apply to those with embassy or official visas.

Authorities said most Pakistani visitors landed in Hyderabad to meet family members, and many are staying on extended long-term visas. Of the 250 identified, 199 are believed to have come to meet relatives, while 51 others came on various short-term visas. However, law enforcement agencies face a challenge in tracking down all individuals, as some are reportedly untraceable. There is also no clarity on how to proceed with the complex or sensitive cases.

One such case involves Habibunnisa, a senior citizen from Humayunnagar, who migrated to Pakistan with her husband decades ago. She took Pakistani citizenship and later returned to India after the death of her husband. Her repeated attempts to obtain Indian citizenship have been rejected, leaving her in a legal limbo.

In another case, a Hyderabad woman working in the UAE married a Pakistani man and has a child. When she returned to Hyderabad with her son, authorities discovered that her husband had entered India via Nepal using fake documents. He was arrested, jailed and is currently out on bail. Since the case is sub-judice, officials remain undecided on the further course of action.

Officials say there are several such ambiguous cases, and while they are working to ensure compliance with the Centre’s directive, humanitarian and legal complications are delaying the process.