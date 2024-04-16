IPL Betting: Cyberabad Police Detain 15 Bookies, Organisers; Rs 2.40 Crore Seized

Hyderabad : Cyberabad SWOT police arrested five betting gangs on the same day on Monday during raids conducted on online betting dens in the backdrop of IPL. About 15 organizers and bookies were detained while 9 others are absconding. Rs 33.3 lakhs in cash, Rs 2.07 crore in bank accounts, 75 phones worth Rs 88.72 lakh and 8 laptops were seized from the accused. The total value of these is about Rs 3.29 crores.

The police have initially identified about Rs 10 crore in another 100 bank accounts maintained for betting. About 581 people were found to have been betting through the websites and apps of these gangs. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanty, SOT DCP D. Srinivas, and Additional DCPs Shobhan and Srinivas Reddy disclosed the details on Monday.

Koganthuri Suresh (42) of Kukatpally, who is running online betting websites and apps, was arrested by Shamshabad SWOT Inspector Sanjay's team at Kukatpally. Based on the information given by him, Motkupalli Ramakrishna Reddy (30) from Vikarabad, who was betting, was arrested. The main organizer, Ramanjaneyulu of Narasaraopet, is absconding. The cash was seized and the money in the bank accounts was frozen. The value of these is Rs 79.99 lakhs.

Kandukuri Veerashankarchari (42) and Upasi Vamsikrishna (30) of Guntur, AP, Bhumireddy Ramprasad Reddy (53) of Kadapa district, and Pabbati Murali (40) of Nalgonda district who were renting flats in Miyapur apartments and conducting betting were arrested by SWOT Madapur Inspector Dalinaidu's team. The main organizers, Rajesh Reddy from Bangalore, Suresh Reddy from Proddutur in Kadapa district, Nagarjuna Reddy from Anantapur area and Sadik (33) from Acchampeta in Nagarkurnool district are absconding.

Yarramacchu Ajaykumar (53) of Edlapadu, Guntur district, and Anadula Maheshkumar of Vizianagaram district were detained by Balanagar SWOT Inspector Shyamsunder's team. The accused were running betting in HAL Colony in Jeedimetla. Cash of Rs 1.98 lakh was recovered from them. The main accused Naresh alias Nani is absconding.

SWOT Madapur police have detained Mortala Srikanth Reddy (30) from Muppalla in the Palnadu district of AP, a cab driver, Alli Lokesh (29) from Nizampet, an IT employee, and Venkata Sunil (28) from Chennur in Kadapa district who were conducting a betting danda at Sainagar in Bachupalli. About Rs 15.13 lakh cash was seized from them. The main accused Nilesh and Buddha Reddy are absconding.

Chinnababu, Chennamshetty Karimulla Sheikh Qadri, Panamati Venkatesh, and Donda Ramesh from Mallampeta in Dundigal who were conducting betting through apps were detained by the Shamshabad SWOT team. The main mastermind in this case, Kalyan, who hails from the Bhimavaram area of AP, is absconding. Rs 6.05 lakh cash was recovered from them.