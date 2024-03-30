Hyderabad: Criminal Case Lodged Against KTR for Remarks on CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : A case has been registered against BRS Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Ramarao (KTR) in Banjara Hills Police Station here. Congress leader Bathina Srinivasa Rao has lodged a complaint in Hanumakonda PS over his comments that CM Revanth Reddy has sent money to Delhi. Police registered zero FIR there and later transferred it to Banjara Hills PS.

A criminal case has been filed against former minister KTR regarding 'inappropriate comments' against CM Revanth Reddy. KTR recently alleged that the Chief Minister collected about Rs. 2500 crores from several contractors and builders and sent it to Congress leadership. On this, Congress leader Bathina Srinivas Rao filed a complaint at Hanumakonda Police Station on these comments.

It is mentioned in the complaint that KTR made baseless allegations against the Chief Minister himself. He said that KTR has made comments that harm the reputation of the CM. Even though KTR did not have any evidence, he had made false allegations, the complainant said. The Banjara Hills Police have registered a case against KTR under Sections 504 and 505(2) of the IPC and have started an investigation.

On the other hand, it is known that recently a case was registered against BRS leader and former MP and cousin of KTR Joginapally Santosh Kumar in Banjara Hills PS. According to the complaint given by the representative of Navayuga Company, Chinta Madhav, the police registered a case against him and started an investigation, that he was trying to grab the land by creating fake documents at Banjara Hills Road No. 14.

Santosh Kumar responded to this case. He said that there are no facts in this and the case was registered only with political malice. He clarified that in 2016, he bought the land from Shyamsunder Phuljal and no litigation has arisen for eight years. Santosh Kumar stated that no construction was undertaken on the land after he purchased it.

Santhosh Kumar said that the constructions undertaken by Shyamsundar are still going on. He asked how the complainant registered a forgery case in the police station without first giving him a legal notice and asking for an explanation. Santosh Kumar revealed that he is ready to face legal action on this and he has given the details related to the land in the election affidavit as well. On the other hand, the migration of BRS leaders to other parties at the time of the election, the arrest of MLC Kavitha in the Delhi liquor Scam, and recent cases against KTR are disturbing the leaders of BRS Party.